TRUTHBOMB! #11: Jamie Dyer vs Jay Dyer

13 Days of TRUTHBOMB! #11
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Dec 23, 2025

In this episode of TRUTHBOMB! Jamie Dyer takes on her husband Jay Dyer in a match that will truly boggle the mind.

Jamie is an expert on occult practices and magic orders, while Jay Dyer is an expert on metaphysics, theology and ancient esoteric practices.

TRUTHBOMB is a quick-fire quiz show where I test the best the indie media offers on AI’s official narrative and allow them to give a TRUTHBOMB or two to set the record straight.

Find Jay and Jamie Dyer at https://jaysanalysis.com/

Buy Jay Dyer’s book “Esoteric Hollywood 3: Sex, Cults & Apocalypse in Films” at https://jaysanalysis.com/product/esoteric-hollywood-3-sex-cults-apocalypse-in-films/

Jamie on X https://x.com/jamielhanshaw

Jay Dyer on X https://x.com/Jay_D007

