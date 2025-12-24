Johnny Vedmore's Substack

TRUTHBOMB! #12: Sam Cheney vs Mats Nilsson

13 Days of Christmas TRUTHBOMB! #12
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Dec 24, 2025

In this episode of TRUTHBOMB! @JohnnyVedmore encourages savage quiz show domination in a match between Swedish commentator Mats Nilsson and Weaponized News’s Sam Cheney.

Sam and Mats are both experts in Globalism, international affairs, and Technocratic tyranny.

The YouTube version will not include Sam’s main specialist subject round, or it’d be banned. Instead, there is a small interview with Sam. You can see his specialist subject round on Rumble, X, or at Johnny’s Substack https://newspaste.substack.com/

TRUTHBOMB is a quick-fire quiz show where I test the best the indie media offers on AI’s official narrative and allow them to give a TRUTHBOMB or two to set the record straight.

Follow Sam Cheney at https://weaponizednews.com

Weaponized News on Rumble https://rumble.com/c/WeaponizedNews

Sam on X https://x.com/WeaponizedNews

Mats on X https://x.com/mazzenilsson

Find all Johnny’s links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Johnny’s Substack - https://newspaste.substack.com/

Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore

Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

Support him via KoFi - https://ko-fi.com/johnnyvedmore

