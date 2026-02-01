Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

TRUTHBOMB! #15: Mark Devlin vs Charlotte Emma - Season 2 Episode 2

Season 2 of TRUTHBOMB! continues with Ickonic's Charlotte Emma taking on legendary British DJ and Podcaster, Mark Devlin.
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Feb 01, 2026

The second season of TRUTHBOMB! is rolling with some new rounds, including "Splice Up Your Life!", and we have some legendary contestants ready to play a game that is as silly as it is serious.

TRUTHBOMB is a quick-fire quiz show where I test the best the indie media has to offer on AI's official narrative and let them give a TRUTHBOMB or two to set the record straight.

Watch Season 1 of TRUTHBOMB! - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLhtbhhhIpus85I_YWGlAIdTLUql4Nwcjy

Watch Charlotte Emma at https://www.youtube.com/ ⁨@charlotteemmauk⁩

On X - https://x.com/CharlotteEmmaUK

On Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/charlotteemmauk/

Find Mark Devlin at https://djmarkdevlin.com/



Find all Johnny's links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Johnny's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack
Independent Investigative Journalist Johnny Vedmore writes extensively on how the deep state trains preselected leadership groups to run the society they've predesigned. He covers Schwab, Epstein, Weinstein, Musk, and Thiel, and more.

Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore

Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

Support him via KoFi - https://ko-fi.com/johnnyvedmore

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Johnny Vedmore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture