TRUTHBOMB! #16: Makia Freeman vs Tim Hinchliffe - Season 2 Episode 3

Season 2 of TRUTHBOMB! gets musical as Makia Freeman and Tim Hinchliffe come to blows.
Johnny Vedmore
Feb 16, 2026

The second season of TRUTHBOMB! is rolling with some new rounds, including new music rounds, and we have some legendary contestants ready to play a game that is as silly as it is serious.

TRUTHBOMB is a quick-fire quiz show where I test the best the indie media has to offer on AI's official narrative and let them give a TRUTHBOMB or two to set the record straight.

Watch Season 1 of TRUTHBOMB! - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLhtbhhhIpus85I_YWGlAIdTLUql4Nwcjy

Buy Makia Freeman's book The Cult of the Chosen Ones -

Print/Paperback
https://www.toolsforfreedomstore.com/products/7378-The-Cult-of-the-Chosen-Ones-Boo
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-cult-of-the-chosen-ones-makia-freeman/1149070698

eBook
https://thefreedomarticles.com/downloads/the-cult-of-the-chosen-ones-ebook/

Audiobook
https://thefreedomarticles.com/downloads/the-cult-of-the-chosen-ones-audiobook/



Find Tim Hinchliffe's reporting on The Sociable - https://sociable.co/

See Tim Hinchliffe take on Dan Fournier on Johnny Vedmore's quiz show TRUTHBOMB! -


Find all Johnny's links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Johnny's Substack https://newspaste.substack.com/

Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore

Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

