In the second episode of TRUTHBOMB”, Johnny Vedmore turns two friends against each other as Adam “Ruckus” Clark takes on Bryan “Hesher” McClain.
You can find Ruskus and Hesher at https://AlternateCurrentRadio.com
Follow Ruckus on X - https://x.com/AC_WordSlinger
Follow Hesher on X - https://x.com/HesherMedia
TRUTHBOMB is a quick-fire quiz show where I test the best the indie media has to offer on AI’s official narrative and allow them to give a TRUTHBOMB or two to set the record straight.
See TRUTHBOMB episodes early by joining Johnny’s Patreon
Find all Johnny’s links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore
Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore
Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore
Support him via KoFi - https://ko-fi.com/johnnyvedmore
TRUTHBOMB! #2: Ruckus vs Hesher - 13 Days of TRUTHBOMB! Christmas Replay
In the second episode of TRUTHBOMB”, Johnny Vedmore turns two friends against each other as Adam “Ruckus” Clark takes on Bryan “Hesher” McClain.