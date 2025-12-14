Johnny Vedmore's Substack

TRUTHBOMB! #2: Ruckus vs Hesher - 13 Days of TRUTHBOMB! Christmas Replay

13 Days of Christmas TRUTHBOMB! #2
Johnny Vedmore
Dec 14, 2025

In the second episode of TRUTHBOMB”, Johnny Vedmore turns two friends against each other as Adam “Ruckus” Clark takes on Bryan “Hesher” McClain.

You can find Ruskus and Hesher at https://AlternateCurrentRadio.com

Follow Ruckus on X - https://x.com/AC_WordSlinger

Follow Hesher on X - https://x.com/HesherMedia

TRUTHBOMB is a quick-fire quiz show where I test the best the indie media has to offer on AI’s official narrative and allow them to give a TRUTHBOMB or two to set the record straight.

