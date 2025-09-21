Johnny Vedmore's Substack

The NEWSPASTE Podcast
TRUTHBOMB! #3: Tim Hinchliffe vs Dan Fournier
TRUTHBOMB! #3: Tim Hinchliffe vs Dan Fournier

Johnny Vedmore
Sep 21, 2025

In this week's TRUTHBOMB,  @JohnnyVedmore  hosts Tim Hinchliffe and Dan Fournier as they go head-to-head in an indie media quiz show filled to the brim with malevolent narratives, rank corruption and dodgy backroom deals.

You can find Tim Hinchliffe's work at Sociable.co
You can find Dan Fournier's work at https://fournier.substack.com
Follow Dan Fournier on X  https://x.com/danfourtruth 
Follow Tim Hinchliffe on X https://x.com/TimHinchliffe 

TRUTHBOMB is a quick-fire quiz show where I test the best the indie media has to offer on AI's official narrative and allow them to give a TRUTHBOMB or two to set the record straight.

