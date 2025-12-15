In this week’s TRUTHBOMB, @JohnnyVedmore hosts Tim Hinchliffe and Dan Fournier as they go head-to-head in an indie media quiz show filled to the brim with malevolent narratives, rank corruption and dodgy backroom deals.
You can find Tim Hinchliffe’s work at Sociable.co
You can find Dan Fournier’s work at https://fournier.substack.com
Follow Dan Fournier on X https://x.com/danfourtruth
Follow Tim Hinchliffe on X https://x.com/TimHinchliffe
TRUTHBOMB is a quick-fire quiz show where I test the best the indie media has to offer on AI’s official narrative and allow them to give a TRUTHBOMB or two to set the record straight.
Find all Johnny’s links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore
Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore
Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore
Support him via KoFi - https://ko-fi.com/johnnyvedmore
TRUTHBOMB! #3: Tim Hinchliffe vs Dan Fournier - 13 Days of TRUTHBOMB! Christmas Replay
In this week’s TRUTHBOMB, @JohnnyVedmore hosts Tim Hinchliffe and Dan Fournier as they go head-to-head in an indie media quiz show filled to the brim with malevolent narratives, rank corruption and dodgy backroom deals.