The NEWSPASTE Podcast
TRUTHBOMB! #5: Fox Green vs Alex Dimitrios
TRUTHBOMB! #5: Fox Green vs Alex Dimitrios

Johnny Vedmore
Sep 28, 2025

In this week's TRUTHBOMB!, Space Commune's Fox Green takes on his partner in crime Alex Dimitrios. Again,  @JohnnyVedmore  divides a close partnership with corruption and tomfoolery.

TRUTHBOMB is a quick-fire quiz show where I test the best the indie media offers on AI's official narrative and allow them to give a TRUTHBOMB or two to set the record straight.

Find Fox and Alex on Space Commune - https://www.spacecommune.com/
Follow Fox Green on X - @FoxGGreen
Follow Alex Dimitrios on X - @alexspcm

Find all Johnny's links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore
Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore
Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore
Support him via KoFi - https://ko-fi.com/johnnyvedmore

Discussion about this episode

