Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

TRUTHBOMB! #7: Scott Lizard Abrams vs William from England

13 Days of Christmas TRUTHBOMB! #7
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Dec 19, 2025

In this TRUTHBOMB!, The History Homos Scott takes on his brethren William. @JohnnyVedmore causes more rifts between strong friends in this episode of TRUTHBOMB!

TRUTHBOMB! is a quick-fire quiz show where I test the best the indie media offers on AI’s official narrative and allow them to give a TRUTHBOMB! or two to set the record straight.

Listen to the History Homos Podcast at https://historyhomospod.substack.com/ History Homos

Follow Them on X at https://x.com/HistoryHomosPod

Find all Johnny’s links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore

Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

Support him via KoFi - https://ko-fi.com/johnnyvedmore

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Johnny Vedmore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture