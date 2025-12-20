Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

TRUTHBOMB! #8: Courtenay Turner vs Monica Perez

13 Days of Christmas TRUTHBOMB! #8
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Dec 20, 2025

In this episode of TRUTHBOMB! @JohnnyVedmore forces a catfight between Monica Perez and Courtenay Turner. Expect a riot; these ladies are not to be messed with!

TRUTHBOMB is a quick-fire quiz show where I test the best the indie media offers on AI’s official narrative and allow them to give a TRUTHBOMB or two to set the record straight.

Find Monica Perez at https://monicaperezshow.com/

Follow Courtenay at https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

Courtenay Turner on Substack https://courtenayturner.substack.com/

Courtenay on X https://x.com/CourtenayTurner

Monica on X https://x.com/MonicaPerezShow

Find all Johnny’s links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Johnny’s Substack https://newspaste.substack.com/

Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore

Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Johnny Vedmore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture