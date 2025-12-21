Johnny Vedmore's Substack

TRUTHBOMB! #9: Hrvoje Moric vs John Klyczek

13 Days of Christmas TRUTHBOMB! #9
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Dec 21, 2025

In this episode of TRUTHBOMB! Johnny Vedmore encourages violence between two allies. Prepare for the most educated royal rumble you’ve ever seen!

TRUTHBOMB is a quick-fire quiz show where I test the best the indie media offers on AI’s official narrative and allow them to give a TRUTHBOMB or two to set the record straight.

Find John Klyczek at https://www.schoolworldorder.info/

Find Hrvoje at https://geopoliticsandempire.com/

Follow John on X https://x.com/ProfessorTaoist

Follow Hrvoje on X https://x.com/Geopolitics_Emp

Find all Johnny’s links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Johnny’s Substack - https://newspaste.substack.com/

Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore

Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

Support him via KoFi - https://ko-fi.com/johnnyvedmore

