In this episode of TRUTHBOMB! Johnny Vedmore encourages violence between two allies. Prepare for the most educated royal rumble you’ve ever seen!
TRUTHBOMB is a quick-fire quiz show where I test the best the indie media offers on AI’s official narrative and allow them to give a TRUTHBOMB or two to set the record straight.
Find John Klyczek at https://www.schoolworldorder.info/
Find Hrvoje at https://geopoliticsandempire.com/
Follow John on X https://x.com/ProfessorTaoist
Follow Hrvoje on X https://x.com/Geopolitics_Emp
Find all Johnny’s links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore
Johnny’s Substack - https://newspaste.substack.com/
Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore
Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore
Support him via KoFi - https://ko-fi.com/johnnyvedmore
TRUTHBOMB! #9: Hrvoje Moric vs John Klyczek
