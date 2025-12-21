Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

We Need to Talk About Bret and Eric Weinstein...

A conversation with Courtenay Turner and Johnny Vedmore
Johnny Vedmore
Dec 21, 2025

Courtenay Turner is an expert in the strange Game B world of Bret Weinstein, while Johnny Vedmore has revealed large parts of Eric Weinstein's previously unknown history. Both men have links to Epstein's Edge Foundation, and Eric has significant ties to Peter Thiel.

This is two Weinstein experts having the most in-depth conversation about the brothers that you will find online.

Watch Courtenay Turner take on Monica Perez on TRUTHBOMB! with Johnny Vedmore



Follow Courtenay at https://courtenayturner.com/

Courtenay’s Substack
Bringing breadth and depth of context to inform, inspire and empower cognitive liberty!
By Courtenay Turner



Courtenay on X https://x.com/CourtenayTurner

Find all Johnny's links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Johnny's Substack https://newspaste.substack.com/

Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore

Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

Support him via KoFi - https://ko-fi.com/johnnyvedmore

