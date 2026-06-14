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What Should Society Do #2 - Safeguarding Gold Medal Award - Members Only

I spoke to two of the businesses that were targeted by the drunk I filmed in the video "What Should Society Do About This Absolute Tool #2".
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Johnny Vedmore
Jun 14, 2026
∙ Paid

I explained the same detail to the management of Cardiff Townhouse and the manager of Scaredy Cats Cafe Cardiff. The responses were stark.

The Cardiff Townhouse manager didn't seem to understand why he needed to think about safeguarding, while the Scaredy Cats Manager was impressive. Her concern, keenness for more detail, and willingness to plan for dif…

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