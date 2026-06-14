I explained the same detail to the management of Cardiff Townhouse and the manager of Scaredy Cats Cafe Cardiff. The responses were stark.
The Cardiff Townhouse manager didn't seem to understand why he needed to think about safeguarding, while the Scaredy Cats Manager was impressive. Her concern, keenness for more detail, and willingness to plan for dif…
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What Should Society Do #2 - Safeguarding Gold Medal Award - Members Only
I spoke to two of the businesses that were targeted by the drunk I filmed in the video "What Should Society Do About This Absolute Tool #2".
Jun 14, 2026
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I explained the same detail to the management of Cardiff Townhouse and the manager of Scaredy Cats Cafe Cardiff. The responses were stark.
The NEWSPASTE Podcast
In the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore explores some of the most censored and ignored topics on the planet. Join NEWSPASTE’s host, Johnny Vedmore, as he explores the thoughts and ideas that our modern society considers in some way taboo. Find more at NEWSPASTE.comIn the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore explores some of the most censored and ignored topics on the planet. Join NEWSPASTE’s host, Johnny Vedmore, as he explores the thoughts and ideas that our modern society considers in some way taboo. Find more at NEWSPASTE.com
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