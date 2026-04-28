Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

What Should Society Do About This Absolute Tool?

During a visit to Cardiff city centre, Johnny Vedmore came across a man harassing teenage girls. After watching him repeat the same behaviour a few times, Vedmore went into action.
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Apr 28, 2026

The question is: what should our society do about people like this who relentlessly target little girls? He'll be released in the morning and back at it by the evening. What should we do about this?

Find all Johnny's links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Find more at http://NEWSPASTE.com

Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore

Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Johnny Vedmore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture