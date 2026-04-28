The question is: what should our society do about people like this who relentlessly target little girls? He'll be released in the morning and back at it by the evening. What should we do about this?
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What Should Society Do About This Absolute Tool?
During a visit to Cardiff city centre, Johnny Vedmore came across a man harassing teenage girls. After watching him repeat the same behaviour a few times, Vedmore went into action.
Apr 28, 2026
The question is: what should our society do about people like this who relentlessly target little girls? He'll be released in the morning and back at it by the evening. What should we do about this?
The NEWSPASTE Podcast
In the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore explores some of the most censored and ignored topics on the planet. Join NEWSPASTE’s host, Johnny Vedmore, as he explores the thoughts and ideas that our modern society considers in some way taboo. Find more at NEWSPASTE.comIn the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore explores some of the most censored and ignored topics on the planet. Join NEWSPASTE’s host, Johnny Vedmore, as he explores the thoughts and ideas that our modern society considers in some way taboo. Find more at NEWSPASTE.com
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