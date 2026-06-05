What Should Society Do About This Absolute Tool? #2

I was sitting in Scaredy Cats Cafe in Cardiff when I saw this man pretend to fall over and grab a woman by the top of her arm. He was clearly drunk and on drugs; he wasn't buying anything, and, in my opinion, he was looking for opportunities.



As I thought it might be the same guy again, I went to see what he was doing, and he was exhibiting the same sort of behaviour. On the previous occasion, the guy had really focused on young girls; this time, it was mostly women in general. I wanted to examine his behaviour, but I also realised that I might eventually have to say something. That time came outside the Admiral Buildings in Cardiff.



There was a young lady sitting on her own. She clearly wanted to be left alone. She was looking down, listening to music, when Matthew sat next to her. He started talking to her, but she ignored him and looked down at the floor. He then lifted up his armpit, rubbed his armpit with his hand, and then tried to touch the girl. She jolted away quickly and moved away from him, asking to be left alone. Matthew rubbed his armpit again.



At this point, I interceded. It was only then that I realised that this could be a different guy from the one in the previous video. This guy tried the same tactic of befriending me. I refused.



I spend a lot of time strolling around, and if I have to be the guy who says something others fear to say, well... that's basically already what I do in my journalism. For that reason, expect another What Should Society Do About This Absolute Tool? video in the future.



The question still remains: what should our society do about people like this who relentlessly target little girls? He'll be released in the morning and back at it by the evening. What should we do about this?



What Should Society Do About This Absolute Tool? #1 -

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