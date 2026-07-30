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What Troubles Ireland's Isobella Perrie Sullivan?

The case of Isobella Perrie Sullivan is not normal. Irish people are up in arms.
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Johnny Vedmore

A young woman carrying Semtex and a timer who crosses the Northern Irish border is caught by the police and then granted bail. The case of Isobella Perrie Sullivan is not normal. Irish people are up in arms. There is much confusion and little clarity.

I would like my Irish audience to help point me in the right direction for useful information. We’ll also be discussing this on MOTH News live on Friday.

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