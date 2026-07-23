If I were to tell you that one of the key lawyers to represent some of the most famous Epstein whistleblowers and victims had previously been a key fixer for the CIA, would you be surprised?

In fact, what would it take to interest you?

We are talking about a man named John Stanley Pottinger. He was one half of Edwards Pottinger law firm, which represented the late Virginia Giuffre and other named victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

What would you need to hear to pay close attention? What if I told you that John Stanley Pottinger was the man at the Justice Department who originally signed off on the investigation into the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., claiming that there was no conspiracy to find?

What if I elaborated on his time working on the Kent State case? Or the time he quashed the rise of the American Indian Movement during and after the stand-off at Wounded Knee, would that pique your interest?

What if we were to examine how John Stanley Pottinger used the assassination of Orlando Letelier to get special permission for George H. W. Bush’s Central Intelligence Agency to spy on American citizens domestically? What if I told you that Pottinger considered George H. W. Bush to be one of his best friends?

What if I told you that Stanley Pottinger, as he was widely known, had a decade-long relationship with the infamous feminist leader, Gloria Steinem, who had provably worked for the CIA on a number of occasions?

How about I reveal that Stanley Pottinger was also the man at the Justice Department tasked with investigating the Watergate break-ins? What if I told you that Pottinger was the official who was responsible for interviewing the former Director of the CIA, Richard Helms, and it was Pottinger who later decided whether or not Helms should face prosecution?

Would you be further enticed by the knowledge that Pottinger discovered W. Mark Felt was the infamous “Deep Throat” who blew the whistle on Watergate, while he had him on the stand, and chose to have that specific detail stricken from the record?

What if you knew that Pottinger had been central to designing the Iran part of the Iran-Contra scandal? Would it make a difference if you were to learn that the CIA weren’t initially very keen on the idea of Iran-Contra, or that Stanley Pottinger and Cyrus Hashemi had to persuade them?

What if you knew that Stanley Pottinger set up the secretive meetings in Barcelona and Madrid with the officials representing the interests of George H. W. Bush and the Republican Party, with the Iranian delegation?

Would you start to question John Stanley Pottinger’s representation of the key victims of Jeffrey Epstein if you knew that, during the Iran-Contra affair, Epstein and Pottinger were sharing an office? What if you knew that the secretive Foreign Intelligence Service based in Washington wasphone-tapping Pottinger and Hashemi, and that led to prosecutions and the October Surprise Task Force? What if I told you that it was Rudy Giuliani who decided whether or not to prosecute Pottinger? Or that when I asked Rudy Giuliani about this, he claimed not to recall this, a key detail of one of the most famous cases which he worked on?

What would make you interested in knowing more about John Stanley Pottinger? Would you be intrigued to know that Epstein and Pottinger lived 500 metres apart in Palm Beach for 30 years, both purchasing their houses in 1990?

What if, and this I find very intriguing, you were to learn that Virginia Giuffre returned to the United States to meet with Bradley Edwards, her legal representation to start a case against Epstein, and at midnight that evening, Stanley Pottinger called Edwards to introduce himself for the first time?

Would it raise an eyebrow or two if I were to tell you that Bradley Edwards says in his book, Relentless Pursuit, that he thought Stanley Pottinger was a CIA fixer? And does it then make sense that he still decided to form a legal firm with him, while he believed J. Stanley Pottinger to be a member of the Central Intelligence Agency?

What would hook you in? What would make you want to know more?

I have been relentlessly working on this case for more than four years. Yet only a few understand the importance of John Stanley Pottinger's role in history, and even fewer realise that he has a role very similar to Jeffrey Epstein’s. There are not many intelligence agents at this level. People who can “fix” almost any problem, or who are able to influence others into often acting against their best interests. The Establishment, in general, has only a very small number of tier one fixers. Jeffrey

Epstein and John Stanley Pottinger both fitted this mould. So, is it any surprise to discover that they crossed paths on a number of occasions?

I know that in time people will understand the importance of Stanley Pottinger. There are not many intelligence fixers who were involved in such an array of major events. Again, their ranks are small for a reason. Regardless, he should never be viewed as innocent. Part of his job was to secretly betray those he claimed to represent. Pottinger headed up a civil rights division of the Department of Justice and was central to the cover-up of the murder of the civil rights movement’s most notable leader. He claimed to represent “justice” while examining the Watergate break-ins, but his involvement only led to further injustice. He claimed to be representing victims of Jeffrey Epstein, while, in reality, John Stanley Pottinger and Jeffrey Edward Epstein had been close friends and colleagues.

Although Stanley Pottinger passed away in 2024, his legacy is immeasurable, yet his deeds are relatively unknown. This comes with the territory for those who have worked at this level for intelligence agencies.

John Stanley Pottinger played central roles in the CIA’s management of Watergate, the MLK Jr. assassination, the Kent State shootings, the stand-off at Wounded Knee, Iran-Contra, and the Epstein case. That’s not to mention his intriguing work on the Gerald Bull arms smuggling case in 1980, his involvement in the Mead case versus Armand Hammer’s Occidental Petroleum, his work on financial compliance for Chemical Bank after the Banking Secrecy Act began to be enforced, or his many fiction novels.

In fact, the latter may be the real key to understanding the central question: Who was John Stanley Pottinger?

Pottinger was a man who wove facts into fiction. He knew how to craft convincing narratives, using litigation as his primary vehicle. That may be where Pottinger and Epstein differ the most. Epstein used political influence and a complex network of compromise agents to achieve his aims. Stanley Pottinger used the law and his deep state connections.

In the end, the Establishment turned these two players, who had once occupied the same office to plan the same CIA operation, against each other. Regardless, both sides continued to obscure their past as they fought on opposing teams. In the end, they both chose to remain in a state of hypernormalization. While Pottinger helped prosecute Epstein, either side could have undermined the other by revealing the other’s history working for the CIA.

At the end of the day, the boys of the Central Intelligence Agency protect their club over all else. Even when the jig is up.