Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

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Platinum Starship's avatar
Platinum Starship
1h

Funny how the timeline aligns.

2014 Bill Gates visits Los Alamos Labs

2014 a Labrynth is built by a military contractor at Zorro Ranch that builds underground labs for Los Alamos Labs. Bradbury Stamm.

2014 - Hunter and Fauchi’s pardons go back to 2014

August 2019 Epstein’s dead

Oct 2019 Laptop repairman’s father visits Albuquerque with the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop. Bill Richardson is on the board of Burisma. Hunters worked with David Boies. The Rosemont Proeprty deal was filed in New Mexico under Gemini Rosemont. Hunters emails show he was in New Mexico, and he’s in the Epstein files.

Dec 2019 COVID starts circulating worldwide.

April 2020 USA has 7.33 times the number of COVID cases compared to China.

July 2020 Fauchi sends Dr Birx to New Mexico to deal with COVID.

That labrynth design is also seen near Sandia Labs and out north of Truth or Consequences New Mexico. All restricted areas. ⛔️

New Mexico has the same types of Labs that China has.

OBAMA was president in 2014.

* I have pictures, can’t share them here.

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Debbie Lerman's avatar
Debbie Lerman
2h

Hi Johnny, your Pottinger work — in addition to all of the incredible revelations about Stanley, and the links and parallels to Epstein— piqued my interest because of his son Matt Pottinger’s propaganda work during Covid.

I’ve heard you mention Matt and his CIA work with General Flynn on 5th generation warfare but without any specifics. This father-son connection to Covid might be an interesting hook for people.

When I first started researching Covid, Matt emerged as a major undercover propaganda agent for the global public-private partnership: he helped cover up the deep state origins of Deborah Birx (the US government’s task force coordinator), pretending that he recommended her for the job because she worked w his wife many years before, when in fact she came from USAID and was installed by the National Security Council. She lied in Congressional testimony about this and when I published the story (on Brownstone.org) the record of that hearing was removed. It’s now only available on the way back machine.

Matt also inserted propaganda narratives into several of the major propaganda books and articles that shaped public perception of the pandemic. One of my faves is a story about how he was driving his stick shift car and drinking coffee and talking to some random doctor in China who told him: masks work against the coronavirus . He was so stunned by this news that he had to write it down right away but his hands were full and he crashed the car trying to quickly park and find pen and paper.

Maybe adding details about Matt and Covid propaganda can draw more attention to how this father-son dynasty of CIA operatives has been helping to shape American history for many decades?

I had never heard of Stanley Pottinger before I found your articles and videos about him. The fact that he was Matt’s father made the story all the more insane and compelling.

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