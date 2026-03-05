Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Why Am I In The Epstein Files? Part 2 with @JohnnyVedmore

Join Johnny Vedmore for the second live show, where he asks that old question, which will be asked many more times: Why am I in the Epstein Files?
Johnny Vedmore
Mar 05, 2026

It’s true Johnny Vedmore is now in the Epstein Files 16 times, and there should be more to come if further releases happen. Remember! This is an interactive show. Come ask questions and get involved.

Search the Epstein Files yourself: https://www.justice.gov/epstein

Support Johnny’s multifaceted journalism:

Find more at http://NEWSPASTE.com

Find all Johnny’s links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore

Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

Thank you Thomas Gilligan, Marie Christina Nørgård, Hilde Herman, Elena, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Discussion about this video

