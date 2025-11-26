Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Henrik Wallin's avatar
Henrik Wallin
10h

Good on X for fighting the UK censorship, but X satanically deletes all posts from even paying accounts (usually smaller accounts critical of main owner of xAI Larry Ellison's favorite terrorist state - so much that Larry even donates personally to IDF so they can burn children alive), and continues to charge them. Paying users then have their bookmarks and threads destroyed by X, which deletes all posts from the account even though those posts were loved and approved by the Ministry of Truth.

Elon Musk needs help to expel these Zionist terrorists. I've reported Twitter International ULC on Ireland for them stealing money from me after deleting my account and I can not even email support nor end my subscription. I can only talk to the Zionist jewish terrorists that have infiltrated xAI via the appeal form. (See my updates for links)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Johnny Vedmore and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Johnny Vedmore
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture