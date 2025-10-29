Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Jennifer L. Pelton, Esq.
Oct 30

Gosh I can relate since a few people have threatened defamation claims against me and reporting me to the board for my license...they messed with the wrong person because I know a thing or two about defamation...Under U.S. law, assuming all allegations as true, I still do not believe you met the legal threshold of committing defamation - when one is a public figure like Junkermann arguably is (interesting name - in my opinion!) - the requirements to have a viable defamation claim are even higher - generally complete disregard for the truth and actual malice must be shown. These cases are very difficult to prove (that's why I don't ever see myself bring a defamation claim.) I saw YouTube's complaint form. It is ludicrous. Apparently no proof is even needed as needed for a lawsuit - it appears if one simply does not like a YouTube video they can ask for it to be taken down - the complaint should have to show that the alleged statements are untrue. YouTube's "defamation" policy is not that - it is a censorship policy. Moreover, statements of opinion - unless based on false information (another tough bar to prove), are protected - that's why I put disclaimers before some of my articles and every other sentence has in my opinion in it.

Also, I believe Junkermann does not reside in Germany, so Germany does not have jurisdiction over any case - Wikipedia says she is in London. I would countersue if you could for malicious prosecution for that fact alone.

Lawyerlisa
Oct 29

find the photos of h-er with the tell tale junk man adams apples. they are aplenty. like enough to make a censor pie.

