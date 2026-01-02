Nicole Junkermann’s NJF Capital wasn’t only invested in companies with Thiel, Epstein, Blatter and Barak. One of her most significant investments that leans into the realm of Transhumanism is Alto Neuroscience, which links Junkermann to two very substantial players: Amit Etkin and Christian Angermayer.

Through John Brockman’s Edge Foundation, Jeffrey Epstein and his colleagues not only sought to design the Technocratic world of tomorrow, but also to change the very nature and essence of humanity itself at a cellular level. In 2009, Epstein, Brockman and Musk co-hosted the Edge Master Class in Synthetic Genomics at SpaceX with two of the leading researchers in the field, J Craig Venter and George Church. Since then, the world has changed.

The COVID-19 affair has brought to the fore a range of new biomedical technologies which promise unrivalled benefits. New biotech solutions, such as mRNA technology, do not resemble the old pharmaceutical world, and the change we are experiencing is similar to previous biomedical revolutions. Humans power medical revolutions in more ways than one, and without the normalisation of mass human experimentation, advances will happen slowly. Many people will advocate for the slow and careful development of such technologies; however, as I’ve reported in Musk & Epstein: SpaceX Offenders, the lead scientists in fields such as Synthetic Genomics are very keen to advance their science with little to no safeguards.

As Big Pharma races to create Humans 2.0, the question of consent has become secondary. As we see from the aftermath of the COVID debacle, there is no real accountability for the dangerous actions of those in power. In reality, the people who cover up lab leaks tend to receive promotions rather than punishment. As we have experienced with AZT, a genocide of homosexual people is acceptable, and, as a reward for managing the negative PR, Anthony Fauci received a promotion. As we learnt from the Foot and Mouth outbreak in the United Kingdom, those who ignore the science and mop up after lab leaks at Porton Down, people such as Roy Anderson and Neil Ferguson, receive awards and promotions. It’s not even veiled anymore. It’s a clear trend:

Lab Leak – Cover-up – Promotion.