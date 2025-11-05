Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ArthaK's avatar
ArthaK
4d

Johnny Vedmore, there are few journalists like you. Take good care of yourself; you know how things are these days and the great risks involved... I say this because I appreciate you and hope you continue exposing the corrupt and oppressive elites for a long time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nick's avatar
Nick
4d

Good luck, Johnny

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Johnny Vedmore
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture