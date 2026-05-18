Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

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Less Stressful Extra Content

Alongside my investigative journalism, I will also be producing some less stressful content in the future.
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Johnny Vedmore
May 18, 2026
∙ Paid

I have opened another channel on YouTube called @JohnnyCardiff, where I explore the history of my hometown and find out what’s happening on the streets of Cardiff.

Members can watch the videos on Patreon and Substack. I’ll be uploading three or four videos to these platforms at a time.

This channel will contain no negativity, no shouting, no protests and no anger. It’ll be a way for me to stretch my legs as I wind down from the stressful side of my work. I’ll still be working hard to produce investigative articles and videos that cover subjects no one is allowed to speak about; however, I’ll also be producing content for the whole family.

Expect a lot of dogs! Especially my own dog, Bella. Also expect a lot of history, music, and laughs.

Here are the first 4 videos from @JohnnyCardiff

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